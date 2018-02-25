Temporary overnight traffic lights planned for A1

Temporary overnight traffic lights will be in place on a stretch of the A1 in north Northumberland this coming week.

Drainage work is due to be carried out at Charlton Mires, north of Alnwick. Overnight traffic signals will be in place from South Charlton to Rock Farm from tomorrow to Thursday, March 1, from 8pm until 6am, to allow for the work to take place.

Further north, the four-mile stretch of A1 between Warenford and Wandylaw was scheduled to be closed for more than a fortnight, starting on Friday. However, following a public meeting yesterday, the resurfacing work has been postponed and will no longer take place in March as planned.