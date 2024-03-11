Teesside firm opens Newcastle office to support growth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The expansion comes following a number of contract wins and a growing client base within the north of England and borders. The firm aims to recruit local people into high quality jobs including project managers and cost managers.

In addition to recruitment of experienced personnel, SRC is hoping to create partnerships with universities and colleges within the area to provide opportunities to graduates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director of SRC’s cost and project management department, Gary Marshall said: “The new base will enable us to strengthen our connections throughout the north of the region, we are always on the lookout for upcoming young talent coming through our local universities.

L-R Cameron Mackenzie, Gary Marshall, Graham Tyerman, Ben Tremewan

“Newcastle is home to two exceptional universities, making it a prime location for us to be able to provide opportunities to younger people in the area.”

Established in 2010, SRC has a national portfolio of clients providing consultancy to businesses that build, operate and maintain assets.

Graham Tyerman, managing director of SRC said: “We are thrilled to open our new office at Hoults Yard in Newcastle, supporting our growth plans and cementing our commitment to recruiting people from the local area.”