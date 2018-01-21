Teenager killed in North East crash early this morning

Northumbria Police have appealed for witnesses after a 17-year-old was killed in a collision in the early hours today (Sunday).

Officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Holland Park Drive, Jarrow, at around 3am.

Emergency services attended the scene, where they discovered a Mitsubishi Colt had collided with a Land Rover Discovery.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident and officers are asking anyone with any information, or who witnessed the collision, to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference number 163 21/01/18.