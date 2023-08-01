The 14-year-old has suffered serious head injuries after the incident on the eastbound slip road of the A1058 Coast Road, at the junction with Station Road, in Wallsend.

Northumbria Police has launched an investigation into the crash today and is appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone with dashcam footage from the lead up to the incident.

The police were first called to the incident by the North East Ambulance Service at 9.40pm on Sunday, July 30.