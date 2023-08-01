Teenager in critical condition after electric bike crash in Wallsend, as Northumbria Police appeals for witnesses
The 14-year-old has suffered serious head injuries after the incident on the eastbound slip road of the A1058 Coast Road, at the junction with Station Road, in Wallsend.
Northumbria Police has launched an investigation into the crash today and is appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone with dashcam footage from the lead up to the incident.
The police were first called to the incident by the North East Ambulance Service at 9.40pm on Sunday, July 30.
Witnesses can use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20230730-01240.