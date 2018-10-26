Teenager elected to parish council

Lowick Parish Council has elected its youngest ever parish councillor.

Aged 19, Rebecca Maitland is believed to be one of the youngest parish councillors in the country.

Rebecca, a PR & social-media assistant with Glendale PR and Marketing, said: “I am honoured to be elected, and my aim is to be both the face and representation of the next generation of Lowick on the council. As a very rural community to be able to make improvements and provide feedback for my generation, it is imperative that we listen to them and that is what I intend to.

“There are a number of young people living in the village and it is paramount that we take on board their advice and opinions.”