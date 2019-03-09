Teenager charged following incident in Glanton

Police have charged a teenager following an incident in Glanton earlier this week.

Shortly before 9pm on Tuesday (March 5), police were alerted by Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service of a fire inside an address on South View, Glanton.

Officers attended and a number of potentially hazardous substances were found inside the property.

A joint investigation with a number of key partners, including the local authority, was launched to identify the substances and bring the incident to a safe and timely conclusion.

Police have now charged a 17-year-old male, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, with arson recklessly endangering life and make or have explosive in suspicious circumstances. He is due to appear before Bedlington Magistrates Court, sitting as a Youth Court, later today (March 9).

Some local residents were temporarily evacuated as police and partners carried out enquiries. They have since returned home.

Anyone with any concerns is asked to speak to a nearby officer or call 101.