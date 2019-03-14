Teenager appears in court on explosives charge

A teenager has appeared in court charged with making an explosive substance and arson with intent following an incident in a north Northumberland village.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared before a youth court at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

No plea was entered and he was remanded into youth detention until March 29, when he will appear at South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court.

Police found a number of potentially hazardous substances inside a property in Glanton on the evening of March 5, after being alerted by Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service which had been called to a fire.

A joint investigation with a number of key partners, including the local authority, was launched to identify the substances and bring the incident to a safe and timely conclusion.

Some local residents were temporarily evacuated.