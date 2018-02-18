Tech contest entries sought from the North east

BT has launched a contest for small and medium businesses to find the latest innovations to boost digital public services, defence and retail.

In partnership with the Cabinet Office and TechHub, they are on the hunt for firms with expertise in machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Focusing on the theme of augmented intelligence, they want to see ideas that harness both the data processing powers of technology and the expertise of human manpower.

Three winners will each receive £10,000 and six months to develop their idea with the support of industry experts and tech gurus from BT. To enter, businesses will need to submit a three-minute video by Monday, March 12. Visit www.btplc.com/btinfinity lab/augmentedintelligence

Simon Yellowley, regional director of BT’s public-sector business in the North of England, said: “It would be great to see an ambitious local business benefit from the incubation on offer for the winners. The BT Infinity Lab competition is an incredible opportunity for North East businesses working at the cutting edge of digital innovation to take their big idea to the next level.”

The three categories in this year’s competition focus on the areas of defence, public services and retail. The judges are keen to see innovations that could help provide more insight to the military when planning an operation, humanitarian mission or disaster relief. They would also like to see how robotics could be used to make a retail experience more personalised, or improve a customers’ experience when they contact a public service.