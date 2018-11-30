Team wins national healthcare award for patient safety

A mental health team working to treat and improve the lives of individuals diagnosed with personality disorders has won a prestigious award.

The personality disorder hub team at Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (NTW), a provider of mental health and disability services, was announced as the winner of the Patient Safety category at the Health Service Journal Awards 2018.

The world’s largest healthcare awards programme, the HSJ Awards featured 1,500 entrants across 26 categories.

Dr Genevieve Quayle, the hub’s consultant clinical psychologist and clinical lead, said: “I am delighted that our hard-working team have won this prestigious award. It provides acknowledgement of how an exceptional group of staff’s resilience, innovation and creativity shines through.

“I would like to add an enormous thank you to our service users too, who through their bravery and collaboration have helped us to continually develop the team. It has been a joy to see people’s lives be turned around by both their own and the team’s hard work.”

The award was presented at a ceremony in London’s O2.