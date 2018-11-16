Team takes regional wedding crown

The events team behind a company which runs venues in Northumberland has been named the regional winner in the Wedding Industry Awards.

The Apartment Group, which runs Newton Hall and the Joiner’s Arms at Newton-by-the-Sea, and Le Petit Chateau and William de Percy at Otterburn, as well as other bars and restaurants in Newcastle and Sunderland, was crowned the best Events Team in Yorkshire and the North East.

They will now go through to the national finals which will be announced and presented at the National Awards Event at the Cafe de Paris in London in January.

Doxford Barns, Ellingham Hall, Le Petit Chateau, Newton Hall and Woodhill Hall at Otterburn were all finalists in the Countryside Venue category but a York venue pipped them all to the post.

Made Simply Perfect, based at Felton, was highly commended in the Venue Stylist category.

The Wedding Industry Awards is the only regional and national client-voted awards in the wedding industry. It was set up to recognise excellent wedding suppliers and to help anyone organising a wedding find the best suppliers.