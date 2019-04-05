Team of school students enjoy their day in court

Year 8 pupils from Dr Thomlinson C of E Middle School in Rothbury put their peers through their paces in a mock trial competition.

The team played the key roles involved in a criminal trial – from clerks and legal advocates to ushers and jurors – using real cases that have been specially adapted for effective learning.

The Community News Project needs you.

The local heat of the competition, part of the Young Citizens’ citizenship experiences programme, took place at Newcastle Law Courts. They did very well on the day, but another school team was selected to go on to the regional heat.

Teacher Mhairi Line said: “The competition introduces the legal system to young people in an exciting way that will have a lasting impact on all those involved.

“It has helped to improve their life skills, public speaking and self-confidence.

“The team was brilliant and all members found the experience really enjoyable, as well as being a challenge.”