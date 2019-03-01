Teachers asked for input on castle’s education initiative

Alnwick Castle is launching a fun, hands-on, educational workshop programme for schools from April.

All teachers, headteachers and school governors from across the North are invited to a presentation of the programme on Tuesday, from 4.45pm to 7pm.

Refreshments and a buffet will be provided and input from teachers on all aspects of the project will be welcome.

The castle educational team is keen to work in close collaboration with educational professionals on this project and to offer teachers an opportunity to discuss the programme or suggest themes and topics for more workshops.

The workshops will be linked to the National Curriculum and designed for Key Stage 1 (ages five to seven), Key Stage 2 (ages seven to 11) and Key Stage 3 (ages 11 to 14).

There will be seven different workshops to choose from. All will have an historical element and include at least one other subject.

For more details, visit www.alnwickcastle.com/education or call the castle on 01665 511114.