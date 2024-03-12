Taylor Wimpey North East raises over £7,000 for local charities in 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Throughout 2023, the dedicated team at Taylor Wimpey North East organised and participated in a range of fundraising events and activities to support the Newcastle-based charities. Events included a lively race night, tombola, and prize raffles, showcasing the commitment of Taylor Wimpey North East to contributing to the community.

The fundraising efforts extended beyond traditional events, with the team taking on the Taylor Wimpey Challenge and even participating in the iconic Great North Run. These initiatives demonstrated the company's determination to go above and beyond in support of their chosen charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiny Lives, a Newcastle-based charity, focuses on providing vital support to families with sick or premature new-borns. Meanwhile, Maggie's Newcastle, a cancer care charity, offers professional assistance spanning treatment side effects to financial concerns, catering to the diverse needs of the community.

Taylor Wimpey North East has successful year-long fundraising campaign

Mick McMillan, Managing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “Both charities were selected by members of our team and provide exceptional care and support to those in the local community. In the face of the current difficulties affecting our community, we find immense joy in having the opportunity to lend our support and provide assistance to those who need it most, as well as being able to support charities that have made a difference to the lives of our colleagues. The resilience demonstrated by Tiny Lives and Maggie's Newcastle is truly inspiring, and we are honoured to contribute to their admirable missions. This reflects our unwavering commitment to making a positive impact and fostering a sense of unity within the communities we serve.”

These substantial donations embody Taylor Wimpey North East's commitment to more than just constructing homes. The company is dedicated to building communities, supporting local initiatives, and making a meaningful impact where it matters most. As the community faces various challenges, Taylor Wimpey North East remains steadfast in its mission to make a positive difference.