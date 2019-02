In Northumberland, the average council taxpayer has seen no increase in the single person’s discount, which has been frozen at 25 per cent since 1993.

This should be changed, and will be changed by The English Democrats Party.

Families should be entitled to a family discount on council tax of 50 per cent to strengthen the family finances and reduce the average cost of living for the Northumberland family.

Charles Cromwell,

Nottingham