Tax-free childcare opens to parents in North East

Around 90,000 working families in the North East with children under 12 can apply for up to £2,000 of childcare support per child, per year, from today.

Parents, including the self-employed, can apply online for tax-free childcare by visiting Childcare Choices. Parents can also access the Government’s childcare calculator, which helps parents to choose which government childcare support is best for them.

The support is worth up to £2,000 per child per year or up to £4,000 for disabled children.

More than 190,000 parents across the UK have successfully applied and now have a tax-free childcare account they can use to pay for a wide range of regulated childcare, including nurseries, childminders, after school or holiday clubs.

For every £8 parents pay into their childcare account, the Government will add an extra £2. Once eligible parents have opened their new account, they can start paying their childcare provider straightaway, using the Government contribution.

Liz Truss, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said: “Tax-free childcare will cut thousands of pounds from childcare bills and is good news for working parents.

“More parents will be able to work if they want to and this demonstrates our commitment to helping families with the cost of living.

“All eligible parents with children under 12 can now apply through Childcare Choices and should take advantage of the available support.”