Tax-free childcare can cover Easter clubs

Working parents in the North East are being reminded that they can use tax-free childcare to pay for regulated holiday clubs during the Easter holidays.

More than 1,700 registered childcare providers including school, football, art and tennis clubs have signed up in the North East.

Parents, including the self-employed, can apply online for tax-free childcare – part of the Government’s Childcare Choices offer – for children who are under 12.

Visit www.childcare choices.gov.uk

Tax-free childcare can cut costs for working families by up to £2,000 per child per year, or £4,000 for disabled children. For every £8 parents pay into their childcare account, the Government will add an extra £2, up to £2,000 per child per year.