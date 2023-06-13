News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Tawny owls breeding again at Hauxley nature reserve at Druridge Bay

Tawny owls have bred again on Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley nature reserve at Druridge Bay.
By Fiona DrydenContributor
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST
Two of the chicks keeping an eye on what's happening in the woods. Picture: Alex ListerTwo of the chicks keeping an eye on what's happening in the woods. Picture: Alex Lister
Two of the chicks keeping an eye on what's happening in the woods. Picture: Alex Lister

In 2021, a pair of tawny owls took up residence in a nest box next to the car park for the first time ever.

The residency resulted in three chicks making an appearance 30 days later and the playground area being closed temporarily whilst the three used the neighbouring trees to learn to jump, climb, flutter and finally, fly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year’s tawny owl breeding had more drama than Love Island when a cheeky red squirrel moved itself into the tawny owl nest box and barricaded the doorway with sticks to stop the ousted residents from getting back in, so the owls nested elsewhere with the Hauxley team not seeing the young until they were fully fledged.

This year’s tawny owl coupling produced three chicks who have spent the last three weeks learning to fly around the playground.

Most Popular

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Druridge Bay Landscape Manager says: “It’s great that the tawny owls have bred again and proof that the maturing woodlands at Hauxley are providing valuable habitat.”