Tattoo studio makes its mark in contest

Festive-feeling Alnwick traders embraced the Christmas spirit by decorating their windows for a seasonal contest.
The Best Decorated Christmas Window competition was run by Alnwick Civic Society and a good selection of shops made the short-list.
In what was a high-standard of entries, the judges had a difficult time picking a winner, to receive a handsome glass trophy.
But after much deliberation, it was tattoo studio, Elemental, on Fenkle Street, that took top spot. Its eye-catching festive-themed window, pictured right, features Santa coming down the chimney.
Meanwhile, House and Home, The Farm Bakery and The Salvation Army shop, all pictured above, were all highly commended.
The Society ran the competition to encourage traders to complement the stunning Christmas lights display and promote Alnwick as a seasonal-shopping destination.
A Society spokeswoman said: “The entries were sparkling. Although we expected a good display of traditionally-decorated windows, we were taken by surprise at the sheer humour displayed by some.”
It’s not just shops in Alnwick that have decorated their windows. Others around the county have also embraced the festive spirit, as our pictures below show.