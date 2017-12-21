Tattoo studio makes its mark in contest

Festive-feeling Alnwick traders embraced the Christmas spirit by decorating their windows for a seasonal contest.

The Best Decorated Christmas Window competition was run by Alnwick Civic Society and a good selection of shops made the short-list.

House and Home gained a Highly Commended in the Alnwick Civic Society Christmas Window competition. Picture by Jane Coltman

In what was a high-standard of entries, the judges had a difficult time picking a winner, to receive a handsome glass trophy.

But after much deliberation, it was tattoo studio, Elemental, on Fenkle Street, that took top spot. Its eye-catching festive-themed window, pictured right, features Santa coming down the chimney.

Meanwhile, House and Home, The Farm Bakery and The Salvation Army shop, all pictured above, were all highly commended.

The Society ran the competition to encourage traders to complement the stunning Christmas lights display and promote Alnwick as a seasonal-shopping destination.

The Salvation Army gained a Highly Commended in the Alnwick Civic Society Christmas Window competition. Picture by Jane Coltman

A Society spokeswoman said: “The entries were sparkling. Although we expected a good display of traditionally-decorated windows, we were taken by surprise at the sheer humour displayed by some.”

It’s not just shops in Alnwick that have decorated their windows. Others around the county have also embraced the festive spirit, as our pictures below show.

Susan Smith, Mary Hipwell, John Hipwell and Peter Ennor from Alnwick Civic Society present their Christmas Window award to Rees Wade, Lauren Atkinson, Cerys Williams and Emma Archbold from Elemental in Fenkle Street. Picture by Jane Coltman

Coquet Tea Rooms, Amble.

Strands, Amble.

42 Queen Street, Amble.

The Crown Studio Gallery, Rothbury.

Detail from the Christmas window display at Carrs in Longframlington.

Christmas window display at the Creators Emporium in Wooler