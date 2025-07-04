Tattoo artist creates 3D-effect nipples for breast cancer patients in Northumberland
Northumberland tattoo artist Kirsty Collett provides a free valuable service that many people might not realise exists.
Nipple tattoos for breast cancer survivors
She creates 3D-effect nipple tattoos for women - and men - who have had their own removed to breast cancer or other surgical procedures.
As one of Kirsty’s customers explains, this can provide a huge psychological boost for people following the trauma of illness and losing a part of themselves.
Temporary tattoos on NHS
Many may not be aware of the comparatively minimal provision made for this by the NHS, post-treatment.
Veronica Byiers explains: “The NHS only provide temporary tattoos with either pink or brown, so they fade.”
Kirsty has over 12 years of tattooing experience, but starting my training to provide the 3D Areola tattoos in 2024.
Kirsty, who owns White Wolf Tattoos, says: “The tattoos are available to anyone 12 months post op with no further surgical operations planned for the area. Must be able to commit to 2 sessions, 10 weeks in-between to assess first session results and layer the pigments for the best possible outcome.”
Watch the video above.
