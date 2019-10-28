Tasty fund-raiser for Alnwick Playhouse appeal

A local restaurant is holding a fund-raiser in aid of the Alnwick Playhouse refurbishment appeal.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 28th October 2019, 5:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 10:13 pm
Staff at Lal Khazana in Shilbottle.

Lal Khazana in Shilbottle is holding the event on Wednesday, October 30, with a delicious set menu for £20 per person.

For every set menu sold, a donation of £5 will go to the Alnwick Playhouse appeal.

It is also selling raffle tickets for the chance to win a ‘free meal for two’ at Lal Khazana.

To book call 01665 575880 or through its Facebook page.