Tasty fund-raiser for Alnwick Playhouse appeal
A local restaurant is holding a fund-raiser in aid of the Alnwick Playhouse refurbishment appeal.
Monday, 28th October 2019, 5:04 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 10:13 pm
Lal Khazana in Shilbottle is holding the event on Wednesday, October 30, with a delicious set menu for £20 per person.
For every set menu sold, a donation of £5 will go to the Alnwick Playhouse appeal.
It is also selling raffle tickets for the chance to win a ‘free meal for two’ at Lal Khazana.
To book call 01665 575880 or through its Facebook page.