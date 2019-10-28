Tasty fund-raiser for Alnwick Playhouse appeal

Staff at Lal Khazana in Shilbottle.

Lal Khazana in Shilbottle is holding the event on Wednesday, October 30, with a delicious set menu for £20 per person.

For every set menu sold, a donation of £5 will go to the Alnwick Playhouse appeal.

It is also selling raffle tickets for the chance to win a ‘free meal for two’ at Lal Khazana.