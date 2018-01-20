Taste of Italian Riviera in Northumberland

A touch of the Italian Riviera is coming to the little north Northumberland village of Ford.

Giuliano Piscina is travelling from his restaurant in Sestri Levante to spend a week at The Old Dairy where he will host two cookery classes and two suppers.

The classes take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 30 and 31, with the suppers to follow on Thursday and Friday, February 1 and 2.

“Giuliano is a truly passionate cook,” said Keith and Lynne Allan, who run The Old Dairy. “We first met him some years ago at the famous Splendido Hotel in Portofino where he was an outstanding restaurant manager.

“But he always wanted to run his own place and eventually he did just that and over the last few years, he has built up a remarkable reputation for innovative Italian cuisine.”

And it’s not the first time Giuliano has come to Ford, following a weekend at the Old Dairy back in 2015.

The demonstration classes will explore a classic Italian risotto, the secrets of a fine pesto, the perfect Italian tomato sauce and a delicious Italian broth.

As for the suppers, there will be wonderful pastas of course and a rabbit or two may pop out of the hat, along with a choice of Italian wines.

The cookery classes cost £42 per person and the dinners are £48 per person, to include coffee and petit fours. Contact Keith or Lynne Allan at The Old Dairy on 01890 820325.

For more information about the Old Dairy, which features a coffee shop, champagne bar, AGA kitchen and parlour, where pop-up suppers take place, as well as dealers selling antiques, vintage items and interiors, visit theolddairyinford.co.uk