Targeting burglars this Christmas

Sleigh bells will be ringing out loud and clear for burglars this Christmas as St Nicked comes to town.

Northumbria Police has launched Operation Sleigh, which is a concerted crackdown on burglars and acquisitive crime in the run-up to Christmas.

They will be targeting suspected burglars and those suspected of burglary and acquisitive crime, such as theft offences.

Supt Paul Milner said: “We know burglary has a huge impact on our communities and it is important they know it is a priority for us and we are determined to disrupt and restrict the criminal behaviour of those we suspect are involved.”

Supt Andy Huddleston, Northern Area Command, added: “We are stepping up work with our communities to prevent burglaries and target those who seek to steal and ruin others celebrations.”