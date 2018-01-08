Talks over developing more affordable homes in Amble

Discussions are under way over the potential development of one and two-bedroom affordable homes in Amble.

Coun Jeff Watson told the December meeting of Amble Town Council: “As part of talks with the affordable-housing officer, there is the possibility of having one and two-bedroom affordable flats in the town.

“It is very early days but we are looking at this because it is important to have this sort of accommodation in the town.”

On the housing front, he said that he was pleased that a proposal to build homes on Amble’s Coquet Enterprise Park has been scrapped. He said: “I didn’t want it and I managed to convince people that it was wrong.”

He added that talks are ongoing in relation to having a link road installed from the A1068 to Acklington Road, across the Cheviot Holdings and Hindmarsh Homes sites.