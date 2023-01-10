As part of its Heritage Project and National Village Halls Week, on Saturday, January 28 the Jubilee Hall will be hosting Rev Canon Colin Gough who will be giving an entertaining illustrated talk on previous famous occupants of our village.

This will be followed by a mug of homemade soup and bread with the opportunity to catch up with friends and neighbours. The event starts at 11.30am. There is a choice of carrot and coriander soup or leek and potato. If you could let them know in advance if planning to attend and for further information email [email protected]