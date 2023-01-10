News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Talk on previous famous residents of Newton on the Moor

The Jubilee Hall in Newton on the Moor is taking part in a heritage project supported by Community Action Northumberland, the Heritage Lottery and the Northumberland Archives.

By Alison CowenContributor
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 10:26am
The Jubilee Hall in Newton on the Moor.
The Jubilee Hall in Newton on the Moor.

Rural England's (ACRE) National Village Halls Week campaign also takes place from January 23-29. This shines a spotlight on the contribution England's 10,000-plus village halls make to rural life.

As part of its Heritage Project and National Village Halls Week, on Saturday, January 28 the Jubilee Hall will be hosting Rev Canon Colin Gough who will be giving an entertaining illustrated talk on previous famous occupants of our village.

Hide Ad

This will be followed by a mug of homemade soup and bread with the opportunity to catch up with friends and neighbours. The event starts at 11.30am. There is a choice of carrot and coriander soup or leek and potato. If you could let them know in advance if planning to attend and for further information email [email protected]