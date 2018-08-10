Take part in a muddy challenge for charity

St Oswald’s Hospice is offering the chance to take part in a properly muddy obstacle course on Sunday.

Clarty Bairns, organised by Challenge Northumberland, is a mini muddy obstacle course for children.

The 3km course involves climbing, crawling, scrambling, getting wet and of course, getting muddy.

The event is held at Broomley Grange, near to Hadrian’s Wall.

St Oswald’s Hospice has booked out a slot for people to take part on Sunday at 2pm, costing £8 per entry.

This is the last slot available for the whole duration of the course.

The obstacle course is suitable for children from 6-17, but they must be accompanied by an adult. One adult can look after up to three children.

The deadline to sign up is 1pm tomorrow. To book your place, visit www.stoswaldsuk.org/clarty-bairns, call 0191 2469123 or send an email to fundraising@stoswaldsuk.org