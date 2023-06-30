The wildlife charity, that owns and manages over 60 nature reserves in Newcastle, Northumberland and North Tyneside, believes that connecting with nature looks different for everyone.

It isn't just about hiking into the wilderness miles from anywhere, it's about seeing a robin outside the kitchen window while the kettle boils, watching the pigeons on the roof while putting the bin out or noticing a flower on a daily commute to work or school. These small experiences are often the closest some people get to connecting with nature on a daily basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years cognitive scientists have learned a lot about the sorts of views that make people happy and with it being shown that spending time in nature can improve both mental and physical health, researchers at the University of Exeter have teamed up with all 46 UK wildlife trusts, including Northumberland Wildlife Trust, for help in finding out the significance of such little glimpses of the natural world from the window.

A robin on a watering can. Picture: Jon Hawkins

All anybody needs to do is take a picture of their view and answer a short survey. In return they will be entered into a prize draw with the chance to win a £100 gift voucher.

Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Chief Executive says:“It's safe to say a lot of us spend time staring out the window each day whether it’s because we’re worried about things, are looking for inspiration or just putting off doing work, and let’s face it, during the 2020 lockdown we all spent a lot of time looking out of our windows wondering how things would pan out.

“This is a great survey that will provide really important feedback which The Wildlife Trusts will be able to use in their future nature campaigns, so, whether you’re looking out the window of your house, flat, caravan, work or school, take the short survey and be in with the chance of a £100 gift voucher.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad