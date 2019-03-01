Swimming pool to close for improvements

The swimming pool at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre in Alnwick is to be closed temporarily to allow improvement work to be carried out.

It will be closed for three weeks from Monday while work is carried out to replace and upgrade the filters and the pool pumps which clean and heat the water, replacing them with more energy efficient and environmentally friendly equipment. The centre will remain open as normal.

The work forms part of a wider £1million investment programme by Active Northumberland and Northumberland County Council. Last month, Rothbury pool had upgrade work carried out.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member with responsibility for leisure, said: “The work that is being carried out to upgrade the swimming pool plant will ultimately make the pools far more energy and cost efficient to operate.”