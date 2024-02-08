Swan rescued from busy roadside near Morpeth
A young swan was taken to safety seen walking on the verge of a busy road near Morpeth.
A passing motorist called the police after spotting the bird on Whorral Bank.
She was concerned the bird would walk across the road and cause an accident so drove slowly beside it as it walked.
Assistance arrived from two police officers and two staff from Robson and Prescott veterinary practice. The bird was captured and taken to the vets for a check up.