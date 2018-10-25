Suspended prison term for thief

A Longframlington woman has been given a suspended jail sentence for stealing tens of thousands of pounds worth of lottery tickets from the former Phillips Newsagent, Rothbury.

Jean Scott, 67, of West Lane Cottages, pleaded guilty to theft by employee between December 2012 and May 2015. She also admitted a second count of stealing bread and milk from the newsagent on June 19, 2015.

She was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, and was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years.

Among her punishments, she is subject to a nine-month electronic curfew and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work.