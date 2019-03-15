Suspended jail term for woman who stole cash from her friend

A Wooler woman has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting theft and drugs offences.

Frances Dunn, 33, of The Martins, appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to four charges at an earlier hearing.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmed told magistrates the defendant had been at the home of a friend, Charlotte Lowrey, on May 9.

The next day, Ms Lowrey reported her purse with contents including £160 had been stolen.

She went to Dunn’s house to ask for its return but she denied she had it.

Police were called and they found £140 cash and some lottery tickets in her possession.

Magistrates also heard that Ms Lowrey’s former partner, Jamie Burnlees, reported a Lorus watch and engagement ring missing the same day.

Police attended the defendant’s home and found the watch but not the ring.

They also found 100 alprazolan tablets, 706mg of heroin and evidence of a drug-taking lifestyle.

The defendant admitted two charges of theft, one of possession of a Class A drug and another of possession with intent to supply a Class C drug.

In defence, Ian O’Rourke said: “She is plainly remorseful and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“She is not commercially dealing on the streets.”

Magistrates imposed an eight-week sentence, suspended for 18 months.

She must also undertake 35 days rehabilitation, pay £346 compensation for the missing ring and pay £200 in court costs and victim surcharge.