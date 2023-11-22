Survey shows red squirrels are hanging on in there in Northumberland
The monitoring programme is the only scientific evidence base that helps measure whether the collective red squirrel conservation effort is making a difference in the north of England.
Each year the programme aims to survey around 250 sites and involved a huge 150 people in 2023. Without the help of all those involved, completion of the survey would simply not be possible.
Overall results show that red squirrels were found in 50% of sites this year, down from 53.2% in 2022.
On the other hand, grey squirrels were found in 62.3% of sites, an increase of 5.3% compared to last year.
In Northumberland, specifically, grey detection continues to be around 20% higher than red detection in Northumberland which is a similar result to last year.
Certain areas have yielded good results for our native species such as in Northumberland National Park, where red squirrel detection remains slightly higher than grey.
Kyloe red squirrel reserve is also a key area for red squirrels thanks to conservation efforts from the Save Our Squirrels Berwick volunteer group. Surveys conducted within the reserve itself found only reds present.
This year in Northumberland there was an increase in surveys finding both red and grey squirrels, in contrast to last year where there was a reduction in sites with squirrels present. It was thought this reduction could be due to Storm Arwen causing displacement of populations, and the 2023 results suggest they may be returning.
Abbie McCourt, Red Squirrels Northern England project officer says:“Each year we eagerly await the results of our spring monitoring programme which are integral for helping us see the impact of our collective conservation efforts.
"The substantial increase in grey squirrel presence this year is concerning, however we are not disheartened and hope it can help build a case for further funding and support for red squirrels in areas that need it.
“As always, we are extremely grateful to everyone who invests their time and effort into the survey, making it possible, and to all of the volunteers and other stakeholders who are working tirelessly across northern England to protect our red squirrels.”
To enter squirrel sightings, find out how to get involved, or read the 2023 spring survey, visit www.rsne.org.uk