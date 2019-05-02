SURVEY: Parking is a real problem

We write in response to your high street survey.

After living several years in Rothbury, what is getting worse and worse is the indiscriminate parking on the High Street.

I think it is vital that the following ideas are looked at:

• Much better signage indicating the 30mph limit on entering the village.

• Much better signage indicating where the free parking car parks are situated.

• Possibly more double yellow lines, although these would need to be policed.

• My most important point, a zebra crossing. I would suggest from The Newcastle Arms across to the main shopping area. I fear greatly that it is only a matter of time before a pedestrian gets hurt or killed.

• Perhaps parking discs might help. However, this again would need policing.

• Pedestrians’ needs must be considered.

Geraldine and Bob Costello,

Hillside East,

Rothbury