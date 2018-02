Solicitors Adam Douglas Legal LLP has helped raise £3,440 for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The firm, which has offices in Alnwick and Berwick, supported the charity’s annual Wills Week in October. As part of the fund-raiser, Adam Douglas donated 100 per cent of its fee directly to HospiceCare.

The money collected will support the delivery of 138 hours of Hospice at Home services. It is the second time that the firm has supported Wills Week for the hospice.