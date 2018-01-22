Support programme serves up help for catering business

A family-run catering company has capitalised on support and advice available through the Business Northumberland programme to successfully build its business.

The Real Taste of Northumberland, started by husband and wife duo Ken and Adele Johnson, was initially geared towards providing private catering to groups staying in holiday cottages.

Thanks to the help from Business Northumberland, the company has branched into new areas, including corporate catering and their new hog roaster. They have also recruited their daughter, Abbie, to work full time for them.