Support charity by donations when shopping online

Bell View, the Belford-based charity supporting older people across north Northumberland is encouraging supporters and the public to back it and sign up to AmazonSmile.

The e-commerce giant’s official charitable donation platform helps customers support charities of their choice.

When customers visit smile.amazon.co.uk, they can select Bell View as their charity of choice, which means that for every eligible purchase, 0.5 per cent is donated – at no additional cost to the customer, seller or charity.

Paul Harrison, centre operations manager at Bell View, said: “Our work is made possible thanks to the generous support from the public.

“Funds raised from customers using AmazonSmile will help us provide services and activities, directly benefitting older people across north Northumberland in a simple and regular way.”

In the US alone over the last four years, Amazon has donated more than $62million dollars to charities through AmazonSmile.