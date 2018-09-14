Super slimmer sheds five stone to win prize

A super slimmer has been named Wooler’s Slimming World Woman of the Year 2018 after shedding five stone in just eight months.

Fiona Oliver, 52, from Kirknewton, has dropped from a dress size 22 to a trim size 12, having been a regular at the Wooler Slimming World group at Glendale Middle School.

She said: “I never could have dreamt that I’d be in this position when I first began my weight-loss journey.

“Losing weight has made such a big difference to me. My health is better, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable.

“I have loved every minute of my journey. It hasn’t been easy, but the support from my group and my consultant Samantha has been invaluable.

“Everything about me has changed, including my confidence and my fitness. I have climbed the Cheviot and all of the other hills around where I live which I would never have even thought of before.”

Slimming World’s Woman of the Year competition recognises the achievements of thousands of women up and down the country who have made long-term healthy lifestyle changes.

Samantha Moses, who runs the Wooler group, said that she was proud of Fiona. She described her as a huge inspiration and a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and said that what she had achieved was ‘nothing short of incredible’.

The group meets on Mondays at 7pm. For details, call Samantha on 07884 486258.