Sunrises and snow prove a winner

Sunrises and snow were top of the shots with our Facebook friends last week.

And for Tony Robson, it was a one-two in our weekly hunt for your favourite photos.

FIRST: Sheep in the snow by Tony Robson.

Tony took the first two places in our pics parade with stunning views of sheep in the snow and a snowy sunrise.

Tony’s winning snow scene attracted 530 likes.

His second-placed picture, taken from the horse paddock at South Middleton, got 382 likes.

THIRD: Sunrise at Boulmer beach by Richard Smith.

Third place went to another sunrise. Dawn at Boulmer beach, by Richard Smith, was liked 192 times.

We were back to the snow for our fourth most popular picture – the white stuff in Upper Coquetdale by Derek Taylor, with 174 likes.

