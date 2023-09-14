Summer events for children in Blyth 'a resounding success,' town council says
Circus School, teaching children juggling, unicycle riding, and clowning skills, was a hit, despite having to move indoors to avoid bad weather.
Over 200 young artists took part in Ridley Park’s Art in the Park event, and the ‘look for a book’ event that hid 150 books around the park for children to find was also a win.
The annual sandcastle competition also proved popular, with prizes donated by local gelato shop Ciccarelli’s.
Mayor of Blyth Town Council, Warren Taylor said: “We would like to express our deepest appreciation to everyone who attended these events, making them a resounding success.
“Your participation and support are the cornerstones of our vibrant community, and we look forward to continuing to provide exciting, family-friendly activities for all residents.
“Our next big free event is the Firework Spectacular and we are diligently working to ensure it is the best and safest way to celebrate Bonfire Night."