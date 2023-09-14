Watch more videos on Shots!

Circus School, teaching children juggling, unicycle riding, and clowning skills, was a hit, despite having to move indoors to avoid bad weather.

Over 200 young artists took part in Ridley Park’s Art in the Park event, and the ‘look for a book’ event that hid 150 books around the park for children to find was also a win.

The annual sandcastle competition also proved popular, with prizes donated by local gelato shop Ciccarelli’s.

An entry in the annual sandcastle competition. (Photo by Steve Brock/Blyth Town Council)

Mayor of Blyth Town Council, Warren Taylor said: “We would like to express our deepest appreciation to everyone who attended these events, making them a resounding success.

“Your participation and support are the cornerstones of our vibrant community, and we look forward to continuing to provide exciting, family-friendly activities for all residents.