Success on the menu for first flour festival

The first Heatherslaw Flour Festival on Sunday was a success as visitors flocked to the corn mill to learn the craft of bread-making and experience the sight, sound and smell of a traditional mill.

Fine September weather was an added bonus, helping to make the inaugural event a treat for all ages.

Dave Harris-Jones, head miller, said: “We were delighted to welcome so many people to our festival and hope that they enjoyed the day as much as we did.

“Our adults’ bread-making workshop was particularly popular – in fact we had to turn away bookings – and the participants all found it fun and informative.

“While entries into the competitions were a little disappointing, we hope to build on this and other aspects of the event next year, with more exhibitions and workshops on offer.”

Heatherslaw Cornmill, on Ford and Etal Estates, is the only working watermill in Northumberland that still uses traditional methods to make delicious stoneground flour from locally grown wheat.

A working museum, this small venue is packed full of fascinating artefacts, exhibitions and hands-on activities for all ages and is open daily to the public from late March until early November. School visits are also welcome.

Mill produce can be purchased in the adjoining gift shop, via mail-order or from a number of local retail outlets.

For more information about the mill, and all of the other attractions at Ford and Etal Estates – including the Heatherslaw Light Railway, Etal Castle and Lady Waterford Hall – as well as upcoming events, www.ford-and-etal.co.uk