Substantial reward in renewed appeal for missing dog Rosie

A newly-wed couple have offered a ‘substantial reward’ for the safe return of their beloved pet dog Rosie after she was lost while they were getting married at Newton Hall.

Rosie, a Jack Russell/terrier cross, went missing from Bockenfield Country Park, near Felton, in November, where she was being looked after by a friend during their wedding at Newton-by-the-Sea.

Despite the efforts of Rosie’s owners Angela and Glen Barron, including using drones, organised searches, wildlife cameras, scent trails, door-to-door flyering and a big social media campaign, Rosie is still missing and the couple have renewed their appeal.

They say on a social media post: ‘Rosie is small and timid and likely to be scared and possibly hiding. Please check all outbuidings and gardens or possible hiding places. Newly-weds Ange and Glen are desperate to get Rosie home.’

Angela told the Gazette: “It has been a very difficult year as we lost my mam unexpectedly over the Christmas period last year, so facing our first Christmas without her, and without Rosie, has been horrendous.

“We’re due to go on our honeymoon to the Maldives in two weeks and so desperately want Rosie home.

“We’ve never lost a dog before and we’ve been following lots of advice from lots of people on how to find her. We’d give anything to have her here with us.”

There have been possible sightings of Rosie at Felton just after she went missing and then again in Swarland last week.

Anyone with information should call Angela on 07824610894.