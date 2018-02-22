Subaru tribute in memory of Baz from Belford

A poignant convey of Subarus will commemorate the first anniversary of the death of a Belford father-of-three who was killed in a head-on collision on the A1.

Barry Carmon, known as Baz, died in the crash at Newton on the Moor on the evening of Saturday, April 8, last year.

Police said that a Ford Transit van was travelling south on the northbound carriageway and a Subaru Impreza, driven by 30-year-old Baz, was travelling north on the northbound carriageway when the accident occurred.

To honour the first anniversary of his death, Subaru owners are being encouraged to attend the Belford Classic Car Show on Sunday, April 22, and then drive their vehicles in convoy through Belford.

Baz’s cousin Robin Foulis is organising the tribute. He said: “Baz had always been into his Subarus and I just thought it’d be a nice gesture a year after he passed. He was well known in the car scene so I want to get the Subaru community together again and make it a big one to remember him.”

Subaru drivers are being encouraged to meet on the day at Purdy Lodge at about 9am. They will then head to the car show, before going through Belford mid-afternoon.

Last year, a memorial car meet and cruise was held a few weeks after Baz’s death, while a convoy of Subarus followed Baz’s hearse from Berwick to Belford en route to his funeral.

For details about April’s tribute, visit www.facebook.com/events/183156359098037/