Students join global fight for change

Two Alnwick schoolgirls joined a global campaign against climate change last Friday.

Daisy Carnegie and Samantha Scott, both in Year 9 at the Duchess’s Community High School, Alnwick, protested outside the school as fellow pupils were arriving.

They then moved to the Market Place to raise awareness among adult residents.

They explained that they were trying to get the Government to do more to stop global warming and adhere to the 2016 Paris Agreement on climate change.

It was part of the worldwide School Strike4Climate campaign. According to latest estimates, more than 1.4million school children in 2,083 places across 125 countries on all continents took part.

The girls said: “Humanity will need to change its habits to stop global warming. Action now will be far less drastic and painful for society than if we leave it until disasters start to strike.”

For more information, visit www.schoolstrike4climate.com