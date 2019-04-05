Students get creative with their writing

Students at the Duchess’s Community High School, Alnwick, welcomed poet and Newcastle Univeristy tutor Christy Ducker to their poetry club.

Christy ran a workshop on the theme of transformations with the young people who attend the after-school creative writing class, organised by English teacher Catherine Newton.

The event was part of an outreach programme to encourage young poets to enter the university’s poetry competition.

Mrs Newton said: “The students were very excited to meet Christy and to be tutored by such a well-known and respected poet.

“It’s really exciting to be forging links with our local universities and showing the students what they can aim for.”

Year 10 student Antonia Johnson said: “Having Christy in the creative writing group was definitely a memorable experience.

“I felt that it was inspiring and I now have plenty of material to work with, along with techniques to explore.”