Students engineer a successful challenge

Students put their robotics skills to the test against teams from 40 other schools in a major competition.

Team DCHS VEX, a group of Year 7 pupils from the Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick, took part in the 2019 VEX Robotics national final in Telford.

The DCHS VEX team of Kathryn Bell, Joe Bottomer, Louis Mascall, William Thompson and Ben Allan.' Picture by Jane Coltman

Sixty teams qualified and spent two days competing in numerous challenges, including programming, driver skills and teamwork.

The students finished in 24th place for their driver and programming skills, narrowly missing out on a place at the world finals in the USA.

Another team of Year 7 students took part in the 2019 Lego Tomorrow’s Engineers Robotics Challenge North East heat, which involved the design and construction of two autonomous robots able to compete in a speed challenge and a series of programmed challenges themed around humanitarian aid.

Team DCHS LEGO won the robotics challenge and missed out on taking the speed challenge title by just 0.181seconds.