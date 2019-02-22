Students dig in for dream trip

A group of students from the Duchess’s Community High School, Alnwick, are busy fund-raising for a trip-of-a-lifetime to the Galapagos Islands.

More than 60 children from the school will travel to the remote archipelago in the Pacific Ocean in the summer of 2020.

As part of the trip, the students are expected to raise as much of the cost of the trip themselves as they can, through a range of ecological projects including litter picks and beach cleans.

Year 10 boys Owen Douglas, Joseph Brunger, Max Harrison and James Carragher spent a day planting trees and installing tree guards and shelters on landowner James Lonsdale’s 27-acre site in County Durham.

All their wages have been put towards the cost of the holiday.

Late last year, dozens of students headed out to several beaches along the Northumberland coast to remove rubbish, including plastic and fishing tackle.

Many more projects are planned for the next few months.