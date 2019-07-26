Students carry out litter pick around Alnwick

Alnwick students gave up an afternoon of their own time to carry out a litter pick around the town.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 06:00
Students at Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick did a litter pick.

The Duchess’s Community High School students were also fund-raising for a trip to Galapagos next July to learn about ecology and conservation.

They would like to thank the following for supporting them: Specsavers of Alnwick, Pure Fishing (Hardy and Greys), Barter Books and Dryburgh Contracts.

They would also like to thank Alnwick Town Council for supplying them with the necessary equipment to carry out the clean up efficiently and safely.

A large amount of rubbish was collected and subsequently taken to the tip.

