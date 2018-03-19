Student to tackle one of the world’s toughest treks

An intrepid student is preparing to climb Africa’s highest mountain to help poverty-stricken communities.

Bethan Roberts, from Warkworth, will be trekking up Mount Kilimanjaro for the charity Dig Deep.

The 20-year-old is doing the gruelling challenge to raise money for water and sanitation projects in Kenya.

Kilimanjaro – the tallest free-standing mountain on the planet – stands at 5,895metres and is described as one of the toughest treks in the world.

It’s going to be a challenge, but Bethan, who is studying interior design at Northumbria University, is determined to complete the six-day climb.

She said: “Dig Deep does great work in Kenya to improve the lives of schools and communities. I am a bit nervous about the climb – especially tackling the altitude. I’m going to start training at Easter.”

Bethan is waiting for confirmation of the exact dates of her climb, but it will take place in August and/or September.

To complete the challenge, she needs to raise £2,990 by July and is appealing for sponsorship via her online page, mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/bethanroberts3

She held a raffle at Warkworth Drama Group’s recent production, collecting just under £400 for the cause. She is also planning other fund-raising events, including one at Amble’s Bede Street Club on Saturday, June 16, featuring local band Come Together.

For details, contact her by emailing bethanroberts3@gmail.com or calling 07578 731813.