Student Charlotte is Amble college’s golden girl

Student Charlotte Patterson has struck gold in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme.

She is the first person to earn the top award at James Calvert Spence College in Amble, since the programme was relaunched there three years ago.

Erin Douglas, Dee-Anne Common and Bethany Sales got bronze Duke of Edinburgh Awards at James Calvert Spence College in Amble.'Picture by Bart Rippon

She will be collecting her certificate and badge from St James’ Palace in London early next year.

Charlotte is one of 30 JCSC students to earn their DofE Awards last month – 22 bronze, seven silver and one gold.

Phil Anderson, DofE centre manager at the college, said: “I am so proud of the hard work that our students have done to enable them to earn their Duke of Edinburgh Awards. It takes real dedication and commitment.”

Executive headteacher Neil Rodgers said: “It is not an easy qualification to pass, by any means, and requires determination, dedication and a willingness to learn new skills and volunteer within the community.

Charlotte Patterson was awarded a gold Duke of Edinburgh Award at James Calvert Spence College in Amble.'Picture by Bart Rippon

“I couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved.”