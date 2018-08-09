Strongman event cancelled

This year’s Alnwick strongman/woman competitions have been cancelled, due to a lack of entrants.

The spectacle was set to take place tomorrow, but only three women, and no men, put their names forward.

Anticipation had been high in the build-up to the event, especially as last year’s contest – the first in a decade – had proved popular.

But organisers Olly Dial, of the town’s Elite Fitness Super Gym, and Jonathan Park, from Alnwick’s Halifax branch, have had to axe this year’s event.

Mr Park said he wants it to be an annual event and will try to hold it next year, but only if people sign up well in advance.

The arm-wrestling competition has also been cancelled.