Strong competition in the show tent at Etal

A highly successful 82nd annual Etal Show took place on Sunday, with great reviews and smiles all round.

The show featured excellent musical entertainment from Coldstream Pipe Band and Alnwicky Folk Band.

The free-face painting also proved popular with all the children, and the have-a-go agility was great fun for all.

With so many excellent entries this year, judging was certainly a tough call.

A special mention goes to the Hand family for winning the Family Salver and to Isabella Turnbull for winning the Children’s Challenge Cup.

Perennial winner Robert Lockhart was at it again, taking home four cups in the flowers section.

Competition was especially hard fought in the industrial section, with Jacki Hart winning the cup for most points.

Committee chairman Rob O’Rourke said: “We have had another great show this year.

“Once again, the committee and volunteers put a lot of work into the show and it has certainly paid off.

“Thank you to all the stall holders, exhibitors and entertainment acts that came along and made the show so exciting. We can’t wait until next year.”

Next year’s show will take place on Sunday, September 1, on Etal Show Ground, opposite Tillside Cricket Pitch.

Cup winners

Hugh Joicey Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup, for most points in horticultural section: N Donaldson; Challenge Cup, best exhibit in Class 25: R Lockhart; Erine Bertram Challenge Cup, most points in classes 1-7: R Lockhart; Challenge Cup for best exhibit in class 52: R Lockhart; Challenge Cup in memory of Bert Sheil, best flower exhibit: R Lockhart; Lady Joan Joicey Challenge Cup, most points in bakery and preserves: Jacki Hart; Heatherslaw Mill Challenge Cup, best exhibit in class 64: Lisa Martin; Nora Tait Cup, best bakery exhibit in classes 64-82: Joyce Stevens; Challenge Cup, best exhibit in class 74: Jenny Watts; P Challenge Cup in memory of Iris Abercrombie, class 69: Kirsty Hand; Silver Salver, best exhibit in needlework classes: Fiona Cockburn; Walker & Hall Perpetual Rose Bowl, most points needlework: Anne Douglas; Rose Bowl in memory of Jean Walker, class 92: Anne Douglas; Perpetual Challenge Cup for winner of class 95: Frances Schamberg; Elisabeth Lady Joicey Trophy, best exhibit, painting or drawing: Jacki Hart; Perpetual Challenge Cup, winner of class 121: Gill Lindsay; Perpetual Challenge Cup, most points in stick section: Roger Kim; Perpetual Challenge Cup, best walking stick in class 127: Roger Kim; Cup for best exhibit, walking sticks: M Egdell; Confined Challenge Cup, Ford School, handwriting: Willow Abbott; Challenge Cup, most points in children’s section: Isabella Turnbell; Michael Edward Joicey Family Salver, parents and children who collectively gain most points throughout the show: Hand family.